WSU baseball sweeps Utah Valley

The Washington State Cougars went undefeated last week. Like all of them. Not a single Cougar program lost a game. You might point out that only one Cougar program was actually in action last week, and while that is true, the point remains.

That point is valid because the WSU baseball team completed a sweep of Utah Valley over the weekend. The Cougs won the first two games 9-3 and 9-7 before cruising to an 11-0 victory on Sunday to complete the sweep.

The sweep gives WSU a five-game winning streak. The Cougars have won eight of their last nine games and three consecutive series. That streak has WSU on the verge of reaching .500 on the season for the first time since March 19. The Cougars currently sit with a 22-23 record with eight regular-season games to go.

The final eight begins on Wednesday with a game at UC Riverside. The Cougs will then play a huge series against UCLA. The Bruins are tied for third in the Pac-12 but have lost four straight games.

The Cougars, meanwhile have six Pac-12 games remaining and will need a surge if they are going to contend for a spot in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The WSU baseball team won’t be the only show this week as track & field team and rowing team will also return to action.

No one would complain about another undefeated week this week.

Baseball:

PULLMAN — Don't look now, but the Washington State baseball team clearly saving its best baseball for the right time of the season.

WSU shut out Utah Valley to finish off sweep.