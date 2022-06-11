If you look closely, there’s a spattering of WSU news out there

Another weekend is here, and that means the dearth of WSU content out here is slim. Sure, it was heavy this week on the basketball front, what with Mouhamed Gueye announcing his return and Justin Powell transferring to Washington State. But as we head into the weekend, there’s little in the way of news surrounding our favorite university.

There are some track athletes performing well. Mitch Jacobson took fifth at the NCAA Championships in the high jump to earn All-American honors. Colton Johnsen took 11th in the steeplechase. Aislinn Overby competes in the women’s high jump today.

Elsewhere, the school introduced its new women’s golf coach this week. Football recruiting director Marco Regalado is taking his guitar and his talents to Rice. That didn’t stop California wide receiver Carlos Hernandez from committing to WSU. He’s a three-star prospect who also had offers from Oregon State, Nevada, Fresno State, Utah State, UNLV and a couple Big Sky schools.

Beyond that, we’re in the summer season of WSU news, much like we were last week.

But over at CBS, the college football writers continue to churn out the summer content that we love to keep us at least a little busy. This week, the writers looked at the impact transfers in each conference. In the Pac-12, it’s all about the quarterbacks and USC.

The soon-to-be-dead Pac-12 North has three transfer QBs in Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., WSU’s Cameron Ward and Oregon’s Bo Nix (completely forgot Nix transferred to Oregon). That’s an obvious storyline. Another one is USC’s transfer portal haul on offense. Sheesh.

As far as QB transfers, I’m obviously interested in Ward and the return of the Air Raid to Pullman. But across the state, the Huskies still have Dylan Morris on the roster, as well as Apple Cup 2021 hero Sam Huard. Either Morris is bigly mad and has something to prove, or he couldn’t find another home. I almost feel bad for him.

So that’s it for another weekend of summer news. We’ll do it all again next Saturday!

