Six Cougs named to 2022 outdoor All-American teams

The 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships wrapped up this past weekend and six members of the Washington State track and field team team earned All-American honors following their performance.

The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Association (USTFCCCA) recognizes those that finish in the top-8 of their events as first-team. Those that finished nine through 16 earn second-team honors and a 17 through 24th place finish earns honorable mention.

On the men’s side, Mitch Jacobson earned first team in the high jump after finishing fifth overall with a 7’-3” jump. Colton Johnsen earned second team in the 3,000 meter steeplechase with a 8:37.38 time and finished 11th overall. Jacob Englar earned honorable mention in the pole vault with a 17’-3” jump and finished in 17th.

Valentina Barrios Bornacelli earned first team in the javelin on the women’s side with a 177’-3” throw and finished 8th, her throw also set the Washington State Freshman record. Micaela De Mello earned honorable mention in the 100 meter hurdle with a 13.51 finish that put her in 17th overall during the semifinals on day two. Aislinn Overby was the final competitor of the weekend for the Cougs and finished 19th in the high jump with a 5’-9.75” finish.

There are many layers to Lincoln Victor. He recently received a scholarship to play football as a wide receiver for Washington State University after transferring last year. But, Victor said he wants his legacy to be more than just playing football.

