What your favorite Klay Thompson era says about you

Good morning, Coug fans!

I hope everyone had a relaxing Memorial Day weekend!

As many of you may know, esteemed Washington State University alumnus and current Golden State Warrior Klay Thompson became a Western Conference Champion last week after winning game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks — and he’ll be tipping off his sixth NBA Finals in eight seasons tonight when the Dubs take on the Boston Celtics. (At 6 p.m. PT on ABC, if you’d like to watch.)

This is excellent news for us, notorious Klay fans and occasional Warriors bandwagoners. I happen to hold a soft spot for the Warriors for several reasons, many of them Klay related, but also for my roommate and friend Ciara, the biggest Warriors fan I know. You may have heard her on Podcast vs. Everyone, or via Flagrant Magazine (which you should check out and buy, by the way- at https://www.flagrantmag.com/ ).

Today, to celebrate Klay, I thought I’d bring back my trusted format and break down what your favorite Klay Era says about you!

WSU Klay

This is a safe bet for Wazzu fans who don’t concern themselves with the NBA. You like a classic. Your coffee order is probably not complicated. There is a little bit of you in all of us. This era of Klay, for WSU fans, is like that one shirt that you know no matter what, you look nice in. You can dress it up, or dress it down, it goes with everything! If this era is your favorite, you were probably your grandparent’s favorite grandchild. You knew that they loved all of you and your cousins/siblings “equally” — but you outshine just a tad. There’s no wrong answer, nor a right answer, but if there was: this is a top contender.

2011 NBA Draft Klay

I’m gonna be honest, you’re probably a little dorky. You like a loud tie, or a fun patterned shirt! This vibe is very “cupcake that has an unexpected flavor, like key lime mango, and winds up being delicious” energy. You eat dessert first, and don’t leave enough room for dinner. I find you precious, lover of 2011 NBA Draft Klay. You’re probably great at remembering people’s birthdays, and you help everyone move and never eat too much of the pizza provided. Protect yourself, and your adorable energy, for I fear you might get taken advantage of sometimes. I see you.

Game 6 Klay

You are a beast. You keep your head down and focus on what’s important, and no one can stop your grind. When your friends ask you for advice, you don’t beat around the bush. Sometimes it might come off a little harsh, but you just know what they need to hear, and you won’t apologize for it! When it comes to fight or flight instincts, it’s not a question where you lean towards, you’d never back down from a challenge. I won’t lie, I am a little afraid of you, in a healthy way! I’d trust you if I was in the hospital, and the doctors were asking you whether or not they should pull the plug. You’d do the right thing, and you have enough confidence and self assurance to go into that decision. If you’d like to be the executor of my will and testament, you could. I’d vote for you.

NBA Champion Klay

First of all, which one? Second of all, you are probably one of the most efficient people I’ve ever met. You like things in an orderly fashion, and you most likely label your cabinets. I feel like this is a pretty safe pick for anyone who hasn’t sat front row for many other Klays. Nothing wrong with it, again — there are no wrong answers, every era of Klay is a good era of Klay, but this is one that someone might say in a pinch if their mind goes blank. He’s just given us so much more content! This is the era that reminds me of rewatching the same TV show over and over again. It’s great, we obviously want it again and again because there’s a reason we keep coming back to it.

Jersey retirement Klay

You are, personally, my favorite. I am biased, as this is my favorite Klay, but I love anyone who brings Steph Curry to Pullman and says that CJ Elleby is “NBA bound”. Jersey retirement Klay lovers are a little unhinged, tequila drinkers, and directionally challenged until the last minute and it’s life or death, then they’re a navigational icon. You are a proud fangirl, and you don’t care who knows it. There is a certain magic in this era of Klay, a magic that is so unique and can only be described and understood by those who know the powers of Pullman, and what makes her so special. Jersey retirement Klay is a sunrise on the most beautiful day. I want to be like you when I grow up.

Headband Klay

You were the class clown in high school, weren’t you? Described as “a pleasure to have in class, but a bit disruptive”. You have the best April Fools Day pranks, and they range beyond just putting plastic wrap on the toilet seat. However, you know how to get the job done! You have a very specific morning routine, and you do NOT walk under ladders. You’re probably the second oldest sibling, which makes you funny but also responsible. There might be some personal stuff that you had to overcome, but it made you better and also funnier. Keep your head up, and take it easy on yourself, Headband Klay fan.

I look forward to many more seasons of Klay, and clutch wins in important games (just not against the Blazers...)

Go Cougs and Go Klay!

