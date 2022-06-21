Kodie Kolden and Jake Meyer enter transfer portal

Washington State infielder Kodie Kolden and catcher Jake Meyer entered their names into the transfer portal this past weekend. The two stars have combined to start 191 games for the Cougars over their career. This news comes a few months after both were honored at the Cougars senior night at the end of the season. The announcements were made by Joe Doyle of Prospects Live on Friday and Saturday.

Washington State University shortstop Kodie Kolden has entered the transfer portal. Kolden, a 4th year junior, hit .259/.366/.328 this season after a big 2021 campaign. In 4 season, Kolden slashed .269/.340/.351 with 8 homers in 149 games. — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) June 17, 2022

Kolden, who started 143 games over his career, will likely finish his time in Pullman with a .269 batting average, 17 doubles, 8 home runs, and 85 runs batted in. He was named a semi-finalist for the Brooks Wallace Award in 2021 which is given to the nations top shortstop. After joining the team in 2019, he started 39 games at third base as a true freshman before moving over to shortstop where he would stay for the rest of his tenure.

Washington State University senior Catcher Jake Meyer has entered the transfer portal. Meyer has one year of eligibility left. He slashed .266/.361/.397 in three seasons at WSU and showed added power at times in 2022. — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) June 18, 2022

Meyer joined the team in 2020 after helping lead Central Arizona to a junior college national championship in 2019. He had a .266 career batting average with 20 doubles, 6 home runs, and 44 runs batted in. He was named Pac-12 Honorable mention after the 2021 season and finished the 2022 season third in the conference with 10 runners caught stealing.

The Cougar baseball team finished with a 27-26 record and just missed out on the inaugural Pac-12 baseball tournament. After starting and finishing strong, they could not escape a 2-14 stretch in the middle of the season and found themselves near the bottom of the conference trying to claw their way out.

*****

Volleyball:

Pac-12 Releases Volleyball TV Schedule

WSU and the Pac-12 officially announced the 2022 televised conference schedule on Thursday. WSU Volleyball will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks for a total of 14 conference matches. The Cougars have four more games that will be televised compared to the ten broadcasted last year.

Baseball:

Washington State baseball standouts Kodie Kolden, Jake Meyer enter transfer portal

Kodie Kolden and Jake Meyer aren’t done playing college baseball, but their careers at Washington State are probably over.

Soccer:

WSU soccer star, Margie Detrizio, discusses life 1,300 miles from home

According to Washington State University soccer player Margie Detrizio, there could not be a better fit for her than WSU. The community and her teammates make her feel right at home.

Basketball:

Examining Washington State’s new-look basketball roster after offseason personnel changes

A dramatic offseason is winding down and the dust is settling for Washington State. With only one scholarship spot left to fill, the Cougars’ basketball roster has taken shape.