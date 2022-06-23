Klay Thompson’s epic championship celebration is worth revisiting

A week ago, Washington State’s most accomplished alumnus, Klay Thompson, secured his fourth NBA championship. A few days later, the celebration was in full swing, and Klay — like the true Coug he is — made the most of the party.

As he is wont to do, Klay took his boat across the bay to the celebration, documenting his trip on IG. Alas, he was not practicing good hat discipline. But not to worry! He had a replacement lined up, just like the pro he is:

"Keeping it real goes wrong, people. That's why you gotta strap it in tight. Captain's hat is nice for that"



️ Klay Thompson after losing his championship hat pic.twitter.com/zbCmPuwrMe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 20, 2022

“I do not condone littering. I tried to find her, but now she’s one with the ocean, unfortunately. That’s why I have the captain's hat on.”



Klay Thompson on losing his Finals hat in the Bay pic.twitter.com/YopQxLz8ug — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 20, 2022

Once arrived, it was time to get started with the parade. Nobody quite lives their best life like Klay Thompson, but the moment surely was made especially sweet by what he had to endure to get to this moment. He missed all of the 2019-20 season with a knee injury suffered in the previous year’s NBA Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors, then — in the leadup to the 2020-21 season — he suffered a torn achilles, causing him to miss all of that season and also the first half of this season.

BAY AREA LEGEND KLAY THOMPSON pic.twitter.com/5LuZiWRHxK — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 20, 2022

Grid View Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Photo by Josh Leung/NBAE via Getty Images

All told, it was roughly 2.5 calendar years away from competitive basketball. And yet, Klay was an impact contributor, returning to his starting role and playing a major part in the Warriors’ fourth championship in seven seasons. It was all worth it, as he talks here about the “little wins”:

"Real mature Draymond. This guy has the maturity of a third grader."



️ Klay Thompsonpic.twitter.com/49EuvluXtz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 20, 2022

The parade was not without its challenges, however. Watch your step, Klay!

Highest tackle grade by an NBA player:



Klay Thompson: 99.9



(via paolo.m__/IG)pic.twitter.com/g2nfoKlO0z — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 21, 2022

Also ... gotta be careful with that jewelry!

Klay Thompson dropping his Championship ring at Warriors parade pic.twitter.com/fWydzLb4IP — tranice marie (@tranicemarie) June 21, 2022

I’ve said it before, but I’ll say it again: Watching Klay play basketball at WSU was one of the great joys of my nearly 30 years as a Coug, and the fact that he gets to continue playing — and doing so at a high level, despite the physical setbacks — makes me smile even bigger.

Go Cougs, Klay.

Cougs get a new men’s hoops assistant

After three years on staff, Derrick Phelps is departing WSU to be closer to family. In his place will be Wayne Hunter, who most recently was an assistant coach at Saint Mary’s after serving a (very) brief stint on Kyle Smith’s staff as recruiting coordinator.

A source described the staff as “thrilled” they were able to get Hunter back.

Assistant Derrick Phelps to leave Washington State; Cougs set to hire former Saint Mary’s assistant Wayne Hunter | The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Derrick Phelps, a longtime assistant under Washington State basketball coach Kyle Smith, is stepping down from his post with the Cougars, who have already found his replacement.

