WSU’s 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame class is all women

In case you weren’t paying attention this week, the 50th anniversary of Title IX was Thursday. The landmark ruling gave women equal representation in college athletics, and we still see the benefits today. There is, of course, more progress to be made (hello, 2021 NCAA Tournament). Celebrating the 50th anniversary is a very good thing to do.

WSU, which had a substantial role in those changes 50 years ago, marked the occasion to announce its athletics hall of fame class of 2022. See if you notice anything with this list:

Eka Burduli (tennis, 2005-08)

Tammy Crawford (rowing, 1990-2002)

LaToya Harris (volleyball, 1999-2002)

Kiersten Dallstream (soccer, 2006-09)

Lisa Fraser (soccer, 1989-94)

Anastasia Kostina (golf, 2003-06)

Celestine N’Drin (track & field, 1986-90)

Georgette Reed (swimming/track & field, 1988-91)

1991 Women’s Basketball

That’s right, this year’s hall of fame class is No Man’s Land, an all-women’s class, and much deserved.

These women and those who came before them paved the way for the Charlisse Leger-Walkers, the Morgan Weavers, the Pia Timmers and many more. Kudos to WSU, and kudos to the class of 2022.

Football gets a commit from a Colorado linebacker

Tai Faavae picked WSU over offers from a slew of G5 schools like Central Michigan, Colorado State, Hawaii, Fresno State, Eastern Michigan, and others.

