Cougars land commitment from Colorado linebacker Tai Faavae

Washington State head coach Jake Dickert and the Cougs got their seventh commitment for the 2023 class last week when linebacker Tai Faavae announced on Twitter his intentions to play for the crimson and gray. Faavae chose the Cougs over offers from eight other schools including, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Hawaii, and Fresno State.

Out of Fountain, Colorado, Faavae played at 4A Fountain-Fort Carson High School where he helped lead them to a quarterfinal appearance last year as a Junior. Outside of playing linebacker and tallying 126 total tackles, on offense he added 327 yards and two touchdowns on the ground with an additional 93 receiving yards and a touchdown last season.

Faavae is the seventh commitment for the 2023 class and third this month. He joins receiver Brandon Hills as the two commitments from the state of Colorado. Hills, out of Vista Ridge in Colorado Springs, announced his commitment two weeks ago on the 14th. Standing at 6’0-210-lb, Faavae is the first defensive player to commit to the Cougs this year as there have been three receivers and three offensive tackles so far.

*****

Football:

Colorado prep linebacker Tai Faavae commits to Washington State

Washington State’s football team received the seventh oral commitment of its 2023 class on Thursday, when Colorado linebacker Emmanuel “Tai” Faavae pledged to the Cougars.

Tai Faavae talks Washington State commitment

The three-star linebacker from Fountain (Colo.) Fountain-Fort Carson revealed his commitment to Washington State on Thursday, choosing the Cougars over four other scholarship offers about two weeks after taking his official visit to campus.

Baseball:

Former Washington State shortstop, Lake City grad Kodie Kolden to transfer to Dallas Baptist

The Post Falls product and four-year starter for Washington State’s baseball team announced Monday that he’s heading to Dallas Baptist.

Basketball:

Washington State basketball assistant John Andrzejek attends prestigious TopConnect Symposium

Andrzejek attended the TopConnect Basketball Symposium on Monday in Las Vegas. The event invites the top assistant basketball coaches in the country and connects them with mid-major athletic directors, “providing tremendous networking and leadership development opportunities for both parties,” according to a WSU release.

Athletics:

Locally: Washington State introduces all-women Athletic Hall of Fame class celebrating 50th anniversary of Title IX

As part of Washington State University’s yearlong “Power of IX” campaign celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the 2022 class of the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame is all-female, Cougars director of athletics Pat Chun announced.