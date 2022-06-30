Another turning point, a fork stuck in the road / Time grabs you by the wrist, directs you where to go / So make the best of this test, and don’t ask why / It’s not a question, but a lesson learned in time / It’s something unpredictable / But in the end, it’s right / I hope you had the time of your life

... what a damn day.

The USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins will no longer be members of the Pac-12 Conference in 2024. Over a century of tradition ending in the name of chasing dollars with the Big Ten Conference.

In the Season 10 premiere of The CougCenter Hour, we explore what it could mean for college athletics at large before diving into what options the Pac-10 really has moving forward. There are probably four! And three are much more attractive than the worst of them all.

