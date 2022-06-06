TJ Bamba tweets about Mouhamed Gueye, but WHAT DOES IT MEAN

Twitter can be a helpful source to find news and information updates. It can also be the absolute worst. Combining Twitter with college recruiting news, where fans are starved for any morsel of information, is like shooting roman candles at a gas station.

TJ Bamba must be a fan of fireworks.

Can’t wait to see you @rassoul_gueye — Tj (@TjBamba_) June 5, 2022

This is really the perfect tweet if you enjoy watching fireworks. It’s enticing enough to rile people up and get everyone excited, but still vague enough to cause severe anxiety. Like a roller coaster at a rundown carnival. It’s probably safe and you can just enjoy the ride, but you’re also one missing bolt away from careening off the tracks and into a giant vat of kettle corn at any minute.

With Mouhamed Gueye withdrawing from the NBA Draft last week, WSU fans are eagerly awaiting an announcement on his future.

Bamba could be tipping WSU fans off to some good news on the horizon. And Gueye announcing his return would be the best possible news WSU can receive this offseason.

Or maybe Gueye is just taking a trip to New York and Bamba is excited to see his friend one last time before he transfers. The most devastating blow of the offseason and one the Cougs might struggle to come back from next year.

To put this in meme terms. This is the WSU fanbase:

And this is TJ Bamba:

If Bamba is as good on the court as he is on Twitter next season, everything might just fine regardless of what that tweet means.

