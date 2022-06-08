Abe Lucas impresses as Seahawks continue offseason workouts

One of the biggest ongoing issues for the Seattle Seahawks over recent years has been the inconsistency on their offensive line. This offseason, the team focused on improving that unit. One of their first major moves saw the team draft an in-state star that played his college ball in Pullman.

With the 72nd pick in the third round, the Seahawks picked Abe Lucas out of Washington State. The team needed a tackle, and they found one in Lucas with the potential to make an impact early. Some outlets were even saying the rookie has a chance to earn a starting spot immediately out of the gates for a depleted Seahawks squad.

It was obvious that the former All-American was dealing with some high expectations right out of the gate. And, while he’s only been on a pro for a few weeks, Lucas has already turned a couple of heads.

“The tackles jumped out right off the bat,” head coach Pete Carroll told the media after a rookie minicamp practice, referring to Lucas and first round draft choice Charles Cross. “Both guys look well-equipped, physically. They look like they can move like we would hope they can move. They’re both bright kids, and will pick up their stuff, so the process is underway.”

“They’ve shown they could come right in, and have studied hard,” added offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. “There’s a long way to go, a lot of understanding left to gain in the offense, but they’ve been able to get in right away and be able to operate at a high level for this time of year.”

But it’s not just the coaches that have been impressed by Lucas. Veteran Seattle sports writer Dave Boling also called out the rookie in his recent column.

“Lucas looked comfortable working with what appeared to be the first unit of offense,” writes Boling. “At 6-foot-6, he’s a fairly lean 322 pounds. He plays with good balance and seems adept at feeding off stunting defenders to his neighboring guard when necessary.”

There is still plenty of work to do before he hits the field with the Seahawks for his first preseason game this August, but Lucas appears to be on the right track. He’ll be back on the field for the team’s final OTA workout this Thursday before the team wraps up their offseason program next week with a three day mandatory mini-camp.

