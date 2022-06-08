The Washington State Cougars men’s basketball team went through a lot of roster turmoil following its best season in more than a decade, causing a lot of fans to panic.

Not to worry. Kyle Smith is on it.

Tuesday was a huge day for WSU, with stud big man Mouhamed Gueye deciding to return to the Palouse for another season. Shortly thereafter, Tennessee transfer Justin Powell announced he was coming to WSU, and suddenly a roster that was looking quite shaky once again appeared to be set up for a run at returning to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2008.

We tackled that, as well as the addition of another big man — France’s Mael Hamon-Crespin — and how the lineup/rotations might shake out now that the roster seems more or less set. Also: What should WSU do with that last scholarship?

We also take a moment to appreciate the historic run of WSU tennis star Michael Bayerlova in the NCAA championships.

