Robert Franks back in action in the NBA Summer League

While Klay Thompson gets most of the attention when it comes to professional basketball playing Cougars, there are plenty of others playing professionally around the world. One of which is Robert Franks who toiled on some bad Ernie Kent teams.

He has since played around the world and is currently getting another shot to showcase himself stateside in the NBA Summer League. Franks recently joined the Boston Celtics’ NBA Summer League team and will get his chance to play in a handful of games.

One of those games is already in the books. Franks scored 3 points on 1-of-3 shooting in 11 minutes in Boston’s summer league opener. He also grabbed one rebound in the game.

Franks and the Celtics will play their second Summer League game tonight at 5 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV for those hoping to catch a glimpse.

The 25-year-old Franks started his professional career in the NBA G-League. He played for three different organizations, the last one leading to a pair of 10-day contracts with the Orlando Magic. After being waived by the Magic, Franks headed to Australia where played last year with the Brisbane Bullets. Franks averaged 18 points and 9 rebounds per game for the Bullets.

Should this Summer League appearance not lead to another NBA shot, Franks will head back to Australia, having signed a two-year deal with the Adelaide 36ers.

Until then, we can all enjoy watching him play basketball again. If you don’t have NBA TV to watch him tonight, you can catch him on ESPN tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. PT.

WSU:

Commentary: Where might Washington State find itself after this round of conference realignment? | The Spokesman-Review

This wild ride of conference realignment only just began, and we’re all trying to imagine how it’ll end.

It’s been a bit over a week now since USC and UCLA blindsided the world of college athletics, ditching the Pac-12 for the greener ($) pastures of Big Ten play. The move becomes official in 2024.

Basketball:

Pac-12 basketball: Examining strengths and weaknesses of each team’s offseason

Strengths: Getting elite big man Mouhamed Gueye back for Year 2 was a clutch victory for the Washington State coaching staff. So was adding ex-Tennessee and Auburn guard Justin Powell. Washington State has a pattern of finding elite big men, and four-star center Adrame Diongue could be the next one up. A Diongue-Gueye Twin Towers could be tantalizing for the Cougars.