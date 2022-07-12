Aron Baynes eyes return to the NBA

Former Washington State big man and NBA Champion, Aron Baynes held a workout for NBA teams on Friday in Las Vegas nearly a year after collapsing during the 2020 Summer Olympic Games. The nine-year vet is currently looking for a new home after missing the past year and working to get back into playing shape.

After 11 months of rehab, including learning how to walk again, @aronbaynes is back at full strength and ready to set his trademark screens in the NBA again.



It's an absolutely incredible comeback story, and we can't wait to see what's next for the Boomers BIG man. pic.twitter.com/FkBm8zD91L — The NBL (@NBL) July 8, 2022

On July 28th, the 6’10” 260-lb center took a bathroom break in the third quarter of Australia's group stage game against Italy. A team trainer who went to look for Baynes found him laying on the floor with blood on his jersey with two puncture wounds in his arm. He would then collapse again after attempting to get off the stretcher shortly after.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has the details from this day in this piece from January.

He would spend nearly two weeks in the hospital in Tokyo with doctors trying to figure out what was the cause of his original fall and working to gain enough strength to stand. During his stay in the hospital, Baynes was not able to have visitors so his family and teammates had to communicate via FaceTime and phone calls. The team doctor and athletic trainer were only able to visit 15 minutes per day. He would be cleared to return to Brisbane, Australia just under two weeks after his fall. He would spend another month in the hospital there and many months after that working on regaining his strength.

Baynes graduated from Washington State in 2009 and played in Europe from 2009 until he was signed by San Antonio in 2013. He would play for the Spurs for three years before signing with Detroit and playing another three years. In 2017 he joined the Boston Celtics where he spent two years and then spent one season each with Phoenix and Toronto.

