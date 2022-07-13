71 WSU student-athletes land on Pac-12 spring academic honor roll

The 2022 spring college sports season wrapped up a couple months ago. On Tuesday, some of the athletes that took the field in those contests were honored by the Pac-12 for their play as well as their work in the class room.

Conference-wide, a total of 1,224 student-athletes were named to the 2022 Pac-12 spring academic honor roll. The recognition was given to any student-athlete on a spring sport roster that finished the season with a 3.3 GPA or higher and who have attended the university for at least one year.

In Pullman, 71 Washington State athletes were named to the conference honor roll. Nine of those students honored played baseball for WSU, 20 were on the women’s track and field team, 14 on the men’s track and field squad, 17 from women’s rowing, three from women’s golf, four from men’s golf and four from tennis.

9⃣ Cougs named to Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll!#GoCougs https://t.co/GNpZqv92B7 — Washington State Baseball (@wsucougarbsb) July 12, 2022

To see the full list of all 71 student-athletes, you can follow the link here. For the conference-wide list of recognitions, you can head to the Pac-12 site here.

Cougars Place 71 on 2022 Pac-12 Spring Academic Honor Roll - Washington State University Athletics

Cougar student-athletes have strong showing on conference all-academic list.

More Links

Pac-12 analysis: Examining the Fear Index as vultures circle and uncertainty looms | The Spokesman-Review

Some schools, particularly Washington State and Oregon State, have good reason to worry; others do not.

California Regents to reportedly discuss litigation in terms of UCLA's move to the Big Ten

The California Board of Regents are set to discuss the move.