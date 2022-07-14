Checking in on Krystal Leger-Walker in New Zealand

After leading her team into the Washington State history books by becoming the first teams to play in the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons, Krystal Leger-Walker has embarked on her professional career with Northern Kahu of the Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa League in her home country of New Zealand.

The eldest Leger-Walker sister and Northern Kahu kicked off their season earlier this month and are off to a 4-0 start to the young season.

The Wizard of Waikato debuted for Northern Kahu in their first game on July 3 against Southern Hoiho. Northern Kahu held off Southern Hoiho for a 50-46 victory as Leger-Walker scored nine points, shooting 9-17 from the field, and added six rebounds. She played in all but 50 seconds of the game.

After missing the second game against the Tokomanawa Queens — a 80-61 route — Leger-Walker showed off her dazzling playmaking abilities with a game-high eight assists in her return on July 9 against Mainland Pouakai. In the 76-69 win, Leger-Walker also scored seven points and gathered five rebounds.

In Northern Kahu’s latest game on the 13th, Leger-Walker’s seven points and rebounds helped push her team to a 4-0 start with a 79-67 victory over Mid-North Whai.

In her first three games back home in New Zealand, Leger-Walker is averaging 7.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Northern Kahu will look to extend their winning streak to five when they take on Southern Hoiho on July 15th.

