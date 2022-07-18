Everyone is talking about Cameron Ward

When Gardner Minshew transferred to Washington State, he was hardly a star the July before he began his only training camp with the Cougars. He wasn’t even the presumed starter and instead just one of three quarterbacks competing for playing time.

It’s safe to say Cameron Ward’s buildup to his first season as a Coug is slightly different.

When searching for the latest WSU news around the Internet, Ward’s name comes up. A lot.

Whether it’s articles about the top transfers:

College Football: 13 Most Important Transfers of 2022

College football, welcome your new Air Raid overlord. As quickly as Washington State faithful saw former gun-slinger Jayden De Laura depart for greener pastures in the form of the University of Arizona (we’ll get to him later), Ward’s skill set has quickly garnered national attention—and rightly so.

Or articles about breakout players across college football:

Staff Picks: Kendall Milton, Cameron Ward among college football breakout stars in 2022 season - CBSSports.com

These are the players we think can break out during the 2022 college football season, including WSU's Cameron Ward.

Or articles previewing WSU as an opponent:

Wisconsin Badgers 2022 football season preview: Washington State Cougars - Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin’s toughest non-conference opponent brings in a talented transfer quarterback, but will it be enough to get past the Badgers in Madison?

Ranking the five best quarterbacks the Badgers face this season

Washington State's Cameron Ward could be one of college football's biggest surprises this season. A transfer from Incarnate Word, Ward chose Washington State over Ole Miss and Houston in January.

Washington State Cougars Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Cameron Ward, QB Soph.

One of the best players in the FCS over the last two seasons, the 6-3, 223-pound pro prospect threw for 4,648 yards and 47 touchdowns last season with ten picks. That came off a big 2020 throwing for 2,260 yards and 24 scores with four interceptions in just six games. He’s got the arm, decision-making ability, and upside to take the offense up a few notches.

Ward was a star at the FCS level and gained some national attention during his transfer process, but the amount of attention he’s received more than a month from playing a snap at the FBS level is quite impressive.

At this rate, Ward might just be the most hyped WSU recruit since Terry Mixon. Hopefully, Ward’s WSU career is a little more fruitful.