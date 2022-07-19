Cameron Ward named to 2022 Maxwell Award watch list

Washington State sophomore Cameron Ward was named to the Maxwell Award watch list on Monday. The quarterback transfer from Incarnate Word joins 85 other athletes to make the award watch list and is the first Coug to be named to the watch list since Max Borghi in 2020.

Last season, Ward threw for 4,648 yards and 47 touchdowns while completing just over 65% of his passes for the Cardinals. He was named to the FCS All-American second team, Southland conference Offensive Player of the Year, and a Walter Payton Award finalist. The year prior he won the Jerry Rice award and was named to the Southland All-Conference first team.

While Ward has yet to take a snap at the FBS level, the numbers that he put up in his past two years make him deserving of this acknowledgement. As our own Mark Sandritter pointed out yesterday, everyone is talking about Ward.

Outside of Borghi - Luke Falk and and Gabe Marks were named to the award watch list in 2016. The Cougs have had good luck with transfer quarterbacks and the Maxwell Award as Gardner Minshew was named a finalist in 2018 after his one season with the Cougs.

Ward joins four conference quarterbacks in Caleb Williams (USC), Cam Rising (Utah), Tanner McKee (Stanford), and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (UCLA) and is one of 42 quarterbacks on the watch list. Other fellow conference members include USC wide receiver Jordan Addison, Arizona wide receiver Jacob Cowing, Utah running back Tavion Thomas and UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet.

