A big baseball weekend for Cougs

The Cougs were active this weekend across Major League Baseball and not for anyone playing.
Saturday at the Mariners game was WSU night which included Jake Dickert throwing out the first pitch.
"My oh my‼️" #GoCougs | #SeaUsRise | @CoachDickert pic.twitter.com/btKzmV3Zkq— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) July 23, 2022
It appears a good time was had by all ... if you exclude the score of the actual game.
We’re here and in gear Go M’s!#GoCougs | #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/zKZVf6qsmw— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) July 23, 2022
Now, if you want to see a really good time, you can find Klay Thompson at the Dodger game on Sunday where he was cheering on his brother Trayce. And chugging beers.
"Man I love baseball season"— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 24, 2022
-Klay Thompson after crushing a beer at the ballpark pic.twitter.com/QA9jaj0sYT
Trayce Thompson with the double and brother @KlayThompson loves it! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r1dXZ9JG3Z— MLB (@MLB) July 24, 2022
Oh and if you were looking for some actual action on the field. Kyle Manzardo has you covered. He is currently playing for Tampa Bay’s High-A team, but that may not last long at the rate he is going. He homered on Friday night and capped the Cougar baseball weekend with this 3-run shot on Sunday.
3️⃣ run @KyleTMazardo!! #RevItUp pic.twitter.com/XkZluFtzUy— Bowling Green Hot Rods (@BGHotRods) July 24, 2022
He now has an OPS of 1.005 on the season with 14 home runs in 56 games. It likely won’t be long until he receives a promotion to Double-A.
Football:
WSU brass: Be patient | Sports | lmtribune.com
Washington State’s leaders are offering words of encouragement for Pac-12 supporters.
“Really, I’m very optimistic moving forward,” WSU president Kirk Schulz said Friday. “With every week that goes by, that sense of optimism probably increases.
Non-conference games you absolutely must watch
Washington State at Wisconsin (Sept. 10, 3:30 p.m.)
WSU went 6-3 in the Pac-12 in 2021 and blew out rival Washington to end the regular season.
A Grip on Sports: No one knows what the future holds but one thing is for sure. The Apple Cup must continue | The Spokesman-Review
Is the Apple Cup doomed?
Don’t laugh. Heck, just this week we learned the longest continuous basketball rivalry west of the Mississippi is no longer in play. And if Washington State and Idaho, neighbors within walking distance of each other, can’t figure out a way to play one of their dozen or so nonconference basketball games against each other, for goodness sakes, then nothing is out of the question.
Basketball:
CBS Sports names college basketball transfer portal winners, losers
For a team that went 11-9 in Pac-12 play and reached the NIT title game, the Cougars saw their roster take a massive hit.
