Daiyan Henley named to Butkus Award watch list

Washington State senior Daiyan Henley was named to the Butkus Award watch list on Monday. He becomes the second Coug to be named to a watch list this season joining quarterback Cam Ward who was named to the Maxwell Award watch list last week. Henley is one of 50 linebackers on the watch list.

The award, named after NFL Hall of Fame member Dick Butkus is given to the best linebacker in college football. The award is focused on linebackers who play off the ball and in a two-point stance as opposed to those linebackers who play on the line in a three-point stance and are considered more of a pass-rusher.

After spending the past five years at Nevada, Henley comes to Pullman with 49 games played - he was injured during his junior year in 2019 and earned a medical redshirt. He spent his first two years as a receiver for the Wolfpack before moving to the defensive side of the ball his last two years. He was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team this last year and tallied 103 tackles, four interceptions, and three fumble recoveries.

He joins Levani Damuni (Stanford), Mohamoud Diabate (Utah), Justin Flowe (Oregon), Carl Jones Jr. (UCLA), Darius Muasau (UCLA), Merlin Robertson (Arizona State), Noah Sewell (Oregon), and Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington) as the members from the Pac-12. Flowe previously won the award following the 2019 season.

Award semifinalist will be named October 31st with the finalist being named November 21st and the award winner announced on December 7th.

Washington State’s Jake Dickert, Cameron Ward and Ron Stone Jr. to attend Pac-12 media day

Quarterback Cameron Ward and edge-rusher Ron Stone Jr. will join first-year coach Jake Dickert as Washington State’s representatives at the Pac-12’s annual media day, which is shaping up to be a memorable event.

Cougar Football Single-Game Tickets on Sale for 2022 Season

Single-game tickets for all 2022 Washington State football games are now on sale online or through the Cougar Ticket Office.

.@pac12 Predictions



South-

1. Utah 10-2 (7-2)

2. USC 8-4 (6-3)

3. UCLA 7-5 (4-5)

4. AZ State 4-8 (2-7)

5. Arizona 3-9 (2-7)

6. Colorado 2-10 (0-9)



North-

1. Wazzu 10-2 (8-1)

2. Oregon 8-4 (7-2)

3. Oregon St 9-3 (6-3)

4. CAL 8-4 (6-3)

5. UW 6-6 (4-5)

6. Stanford 4-8 (2-7) — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) July 25, 2022

Rowing:

Locally: Washington State rowing coach Jane LaRiviere leading Canada women at U-23 Championships

Jane LaRiviere, Washington State University’s 20-year head rowing coach from Alberta, is coaching her native Canada’s women’s varsity 8 boat at the 2022 World Rowing Under-23 Championships this week in Italy.