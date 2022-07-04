WSU football recruiting rolls on

It’s a holiday weekend across the country, but that doesn’t mean the WSU football coaches took a break. Instead, they seem as busy as ever, landing three more verbal commitments.

On Friday, the Cougs received a commitment from California cornerback Warren Smith, a three-star prospect with reported offers from Washington, UCLA and three more Pac-12 schools. At the time of his commitment, Smith was the second-highest-rated commitment in WSU’s 2023 recruiting class according to the 247 Sports composite ranking. That lasted for 24 hours as he was quickly bumped to No. 3 in the class after the Cougars received a verbal commitment from three-star quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Leavitt is generally ranked as a high three-star recruit. His reported offer list includes Florida State and Arizona. Leavitt comes to WSU with some Cougar ties as he has been coached by Alex Brink.

Hard to believe it started in 3rd grade and now we’re here @S_leav10 so proud of you brother! #GoCougs https://t.co/JmiinFwZGt pic.twitter.com/5x5kVExVu8 — Alex Brink (@AlexBrink10) June 29, 2022

Three-star linebacker Jailen Ruth from Florida also joined the class on Saturday. He recently took a visit to Pullman and didn’t waste much time making a decision.

With Rush, Leavitt and Smith in the fold, the Cougar 2023 class got a nice boost as the three now make up three of the four highest-rated commitments in the class.

The Cougs now have 10 verbal commitments for 2023 following a very busy June. At this rate, more than half of the class might be secured by the time fall camp begins.

