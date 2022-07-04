 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

WSU football recruiting rolls on

By Mark Sandritter
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 27 Cheez-It Bowl - Air Force v Washington State Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s a holiday weekend across the country, but that doesn’t mean the WSU football coaches took a break. Instead, they seem as busy as ever, landing three more verbal commitments.

On Friday, the Cougs received a commitment from California cornerback Warren Smith, a three-star prospect with reported offers from Washington, UCLA and three more Pac-12 schools. At the time of his commitment, Smith was the second-highest-rated commitment in WSU’s 2023 recruiting class according to the 247 Sports composite ranking. That lasted for 24 hours as he was quickly bumped to No. 3 in the class after the Cougars received a verbal commitment from three-star quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Leavitt is generally ranked as a high three-star recruit. His reported offer list includes Florida State and Arizona. Leavitt comes to WSU with some Cougar ties as he has been coached by Alex Brink.

Three-star linebacker Jailen Ruth from Florida also joined the class on Saturday. He recently took a visit to Pullman and didn’t waste much time making a decision.

With Rush, Leavitt and Smith in the fold, the Cougar 2023 class got a nice boost as the three now make up three of the four highest-rated commitments in the class.

The Cougs now have 10 verbal commitments for 2023 following a very busy June. At this rate, more than half of the class might be secured by the time fall camp begins.

Football:

Washington State picks up promising 2023 prospects in QB Sam Leavitt and LB Jailen Ruth | The Spokesman-Review
PULLMAN – Washington State picked up a pair of promising prep commitments Saturday, securing pledges from a highly regarded quarterback out of the Northwest and a high-volume tack

More From CougCenter

Loading comments...