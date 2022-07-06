Don’t be upset or mad at all/ Don’t feel regret or sad at all / Hey, I’m still a part of the family Madrigal / And I’m fine, I am totally fine / I will stand on the side as you shine / I’m not fine, I’m not fine

Now that the dust has settled a bit following the departure of the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins (in 2 years anyway), where does that leave the Pac-12/10? Heck, where does it leave WSU?

We try and cut through a little bit of the noise from the last week or so, including what makes sense right now and for the next few weeks.

Then, former WSU beat writer Jacob Thorpe joins us to discuss his op-ed in the Spokesman. A radical idea for WSU that may or may not work: try to tie themselves to UW legislatively.

