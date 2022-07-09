Report: WSU to visit Baylor Dec. 17

Enough with the conference realignment talk, let’s get to some basketball news!

Rocco Miller, a college basketball bracketologist and analyst, reported yesterday, citing “multiple sources,” that WSU would travel to Dallas to take on the Baylor Bears on Dec. 17.

Per multiple sources, Baylor and Washington State have agreed to play in Dallas on December 17th.



No further details are immediately available. An announcement should be made soon.#Big12 #Pac12 — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) July 8, 2022

WSU hasn’t released is 2022-23 schedule yet, but assuming Miller’s reporting is correct, this would be a huge game for WSU. As you may recall, Baylor won the 2021 national championship and bowed out in the second round in 2022. They finished fourth in the KenPom rankings. The Bears will likely be highly ranked heading into next season, too.

It’s no question that this is WSU’s biggest non-conference matchup in some time. If the Cougs want to take the next step and make it to the NCAA Tournament, this game could go a long way in reaching that goal. WSU still has a young team and this will be a good test.

WSU and Baylor have met three times, with the Cougs taking the first game in in Waco in 2007. Baylor beat WSU in Pullman the next season, and WSU won the third matchup in the Diamond Head Classic semifinals in 2010.

Aron Baynes is on the comeback trail

This is fantastic news for the big man.

After 11 months of rehab, including learning how to walk again, @aronbaynes is back at full strength and ready to set his trademark screens in the NBA again.



It's an absolutely incredible comeback story, and we can't wait to see what's next for the Boomers BIG man. pic.twitter.com/FkBm8zD91L — The NBL (@NBL) July 8, 2022

