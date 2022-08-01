WSU football adds commitment from safety Jalen Gilbert

The Washington State football coaching staff continues to build out its 2023 recruiting class with the latest addition coming on Sunday with a commitment from Texas safety Jalen Gilbert.

Gilbert becomes the 14th member of the 2023 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Gilbert is not ranked by 247Sports. He committed to the Cougars over reported offers from Vanderbilt and UNLV. The Cougars offered Gilbert in June and his recruiting appears to have ramped up since with both UNLV and Vanderbilt offering in the last week.

Gilbert is the second defensive back in the 2023 class, joining cornerback Warren Smith.

It’s been a busy recruiting month for the Cougars who added seven verbal commitments in July, doubling the recruiting class. WSU has received 11 verbal commitments since June 6. That puts the class at more than halfway complete with still a month to go before the season begins.

Here is a look at Gilbert’s highlights from last season as he heads into his senior season.

