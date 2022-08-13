Cougs scrimmage(d) today

Good morning fellow fans of Washington State. Hard to believe that three weeks from now, we’ll be cheering on our Cougs as they welcome the Idaho Vandals to Gesa Field at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington in Whitman County. Didn’t basketball season just end?

Our Washington State Cougars are through eight preseason practices and they’ll scrimmage this morning. Or maybe they’ve already scrimmaged! It all depends on when you’re reading this.

Soon we’ll know how Cameron Ward performed behind his thin offensive line. Maybe we already know if a running back separated himself from the rest of the bunch, or if Jake Dickdert’s committee approach is still the plan. De’Zhaun Stribling and Donovan Ollie may have wowed their teammates and the present media (it’s closed to the public, sorry).

By now, Renard Bell might have done a backflip or two. As I write this the night before, I’m going to assume Ron Stone Jr. sat this one out, as the coaching staff knows what he brings to the defense and doesn’t want to risk further injury (Stone’s been limited at practice recently, according to reports).

Brennan Jackson will probably get some touch sacks. Or maybe he has five already. Who knows! The linebackers will need to prove themselves after losing some veterans from the 2021 squad.

So if you’re reading this post-scrimmage, either you think we’re going to be Pac-12 champs or suffer a difficult first year under Jake Dickert. More likely, it’ll be in the middle, but basing expectations off of the first scrimmage of the preseason is futile. Go Cougs!

Once a Coug, Always a Coug

Trinity Rodman never got to suit up for WSU in 2020, but we still get to call her our own. She’s 20 years old and up for the award for best female soccer player in the world. IN THE WORLD! Damn you, COVID.

