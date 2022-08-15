WSU opens the final week of fall camp

And then there were six.

The Washington State football team took the day off from the practice field on Sunday, but will be right back on it on Monday for the start of the final week of fall camp. The Cougars have just six days of camp left with practice each day this week and a final scrimmage on Saturday.

From there, the student-athletes resume the student side of things with the first day of fall classes at WSU on August 22. The Cougars will go into regular season mode that week as they prepare for the season opener against Idaho on September 3.

We should see the depth chart round into form this week as practice shifts from camp to game prep. This past scrimmage featured a lot of younger players getting a lot of time. That may be the case again in the final scrimmage this week, but from there we should start to see more focus on the starters on both sides of the ball.

The first depth chart of the regular season will be revealing, but maybe no position is more up in the air than running back. Nakia Watson has long been the presumed starter, but freshman Jaylen Jenkins is coming off an explosive scrimmage performance. Kannon Katzer and Djouvensky Schlenbaker also appear to be in the mix for playing time. I’m fascinated to see how running back coach Mark Atuaia hands out playing time.

Only two more Mondays until game week. Until then, enjoy more snazzy highlights from the WSU creative team.

Washington State enters the Pac-12 as a true dark horse this season many pieces are being replaced, including starting QB Jaydon De Laura, as he has transferred to Arizona. But in true Mike Leach fashion, HC Jack Dickert had his own trick up his sleeve.

We want to see Jaylen Jenkins run the ball. At least we do this morning, after Colton Clark’s writeup of Saturday’s scrimmage. Jenkins sounds explosive. And like a weapon the Washington State offense can use.

Washington State Football continued fall camp with a scrimmage at Gesa Field Saturday.

Check out post-scrimmage interviews with head coach Jake Dickert, quarterback Cameron Ward and defensive lineman Nusi Malani.