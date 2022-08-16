Cougar soccer ranked #19 in preseason poll

Top Drawer Soccer released their preseason rankings on Monday and the Washington State soccer team found themselves ranked 19th. Coming off a 14-3-4 season last year, the ranking is the highest they have earned in the preseason.

They are one of four Pac-12 schools ranked in the top-25 and join #6 UCLA, #18 USC, and #20 Stanford. Earlier this month the Cougs were picked third in the Pac-12 preseason coaches poll behind Stanford and UCLA. The United Soccer Coaches preseason poll was also released earlier this month and had the Cougs sitting at 20th, their first time ranked in this preseason poll since 2018.

Led by fifth year senior midfielder Sydney Studer, defender Mykiaa Minniss and sophomore goalkeeper Nadia Cooper, the Cougs will look to get back to the NCAA tournament this fall. Last season, the Cougs fell short in the second round of the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Tennessee.

Studer, Minniss, and Cooper will kick off the season on Thursday with a top-20 matchup against Michigan in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines, who lost in the quarterfinals of the tournament last season, begin this season ranked #17 according to top drawer soccer and 9th in the United Soccer Coaches poll.

Thursdays matchup can be seen on B1G+ with a subscription fee. They will return home the following Thursday on August 25th as they host Portland at 7:00 pm at the Lower Soccer Field. That game can be streamed on the WSU athletics website.

Football:

Defensive tackle position taking shape as ‘rock-solid’ unit for Washington State

The edge position appears to be Washington State’s strongest group. The defensive tackle position might be the Cougars’ most improved group.

Cougar Football Fall Camp | Day 10

Check out postpractice interviews with head coach Jake Dickert, linebacker Ben Wilson and wide receiver Leyton Smithson.

Cougars offensive line sees movement, Dickert looking for bounce-back after ‘sloppy’ practice: Notes from Day 10 of WSU camp

Dickert spoke frankly to open his post-practice news conference. He was disappointed with the sluggish nature of Monday’s session at Rogers Field.

Soccer:

Basketball:

Pac-12 Announces Men’s Basketball Weekly Pairings

The Pac-12 Conference released the weekly matchups and site designations for the league’s 2022-23 men’s basketball season, the conference announced Monday.

Weekly pairings set for 2022-23 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball season

