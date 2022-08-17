Broncos release running back Max Borghi

Less than two weeks ago, running back Max Borghi signed on the dotted line with his hometown team, the Denver Broncos. Today, the Arvada, Colorado native is hoping to find a new team as the countdown to the regular season rolls on.

The Broncos announced on Tuesday that they have waived Borghi, along with four other players, to help get their roster down to 85. The move comes just days after the former WSU star saw his first game action as a professional during Denver’s presason win over Dallas 17-7. In that game, Borghi carried the ball four times for 10 yards and also recorded one catch for a loss of one yard.

The odds were always long for Borghi, especially after signing a deal with Denver so late into camp. He had a lot to learn in a short time and seemed to impressing the Denver coaching staff.

“He’s a real smart guy — busted his butt and that’s what you need,” said Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett after practice on August 4. “Just that mindset that he’s got and now he has to pick it all up because he’s only had a day or two. This is always the trick when those guys come into training camp. All of these other guys have had [the] offseason and all of that stuff. Now they have to dive in and try and learn the entire system. I think that’s something he showed he can still do.”

In the end, however, Borghi fell victim to the numbers game. The move helps clear up a crowded Broncos running back room that carried six backs into their first preseason game last week. Borghi has been competing alongside fellow undrafted rookie Tyreik McAllister for the fourth string position on the team behind Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams and Mike Boone.

Borghi still has a chance to land on a roster before the season kicks off on September 8. He’ll be looking to join 15 other former WSU players on current NFL rosters during preseason camp.

More Links

Defense maintains advantage; assessing Cougar receiving corps: Notes and observations from Day 11 of Washington State fall camp | The Spokesman-Review

The Cougs’ defense didn’t show many cracks Tuesday under the sun at Rogers Field. The unit limited big plays, forced several turnovers and put pressure in the backfield, maintaining an advantage over WSU’s offense for the second consecutive practice.

#19 Cougar Soccer Opens Season at #9 Michigan - Washington State University Athletics

#20/19 WASHINGTON STATE (0-0-0) at #9/17 Michigan (0-0-0)

From the start, Larry Scott didn’t understand the importance of football to the Pac-12

The Athletic's oral history of Pac-12 Network clearly shows that Larry Scott failed to grasp the significance of making the network a football-first operation.

Key issues as UC regents discuss report on UCLA's move to Big Ten

The regents are scheduled to meet Wednesday in open and closed sessions at UCLA to discuss the controversial move.