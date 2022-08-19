Gesa Field / Martin Stadium: Tell Us How You Really Feel

Good morning, Coug fans! Washington State football season is rapidly approaching, which means we’re one day closer to being back in the happiest place on Earth ... well, for some people, that is.

Obviously many of us see the great Gesa Field / Martin Stadium (the name is still taking some adjustment on my part) as the promised land, but when I took to Google I found that not everyone shares our sentiment. These are some reviews that made me laugh, and I hope they make you laugh too!

We’re starting with this one because I feel like it can’t be right. A too quiet stadium full of Cougs? I feel like it’s usually never a bummer when drunk frat guys are quiet, but I’ll give it to Hank Jr on this one. It must have been an off day, because we’re all used to the shirtless guys with paint on their chest, occasionally in the wrong order, yelling nonsense and stirring up tomfoolery. Even our greatest heroes have to hang their capes up sometimes. Hank, come to a game this season, I promise you you’ll have a good time.

Emily “SunDevilEmily” must have been abiding by the Golden Rule with this expertly penned, deliberately worded, and critically acclaimed review. I mean, she really made a solid point when she said “ ”. I’m sensing some bias in the name, SunDevilEmily. Which is fair, considering if we’re assuming she left this scathing feedback during the 2016/2017 season, we did beat Arizona State 37-32 that year. Don’t blame us for your own downfall, Emily. She even felt so strongly that she used another account to echo the same sentiment! Pictured below. It’s rude to plagiarize, even if it’s your own work. Be more original.

Moving on.

What I love about this review is that it is so uniquely Coug, and by that I mean: someone is literally vaping in a child’s face, and a fight was threatened, but it’s not even a one star. It paints such a story. Only this could happen at Martin.

Sounds like George can’t frickin’ hang. Also, he clearly wasn’t at the silent frat guy game. But go ahead and finish your thought, George, or do you not have more to say? It was probably just a typo but I’m going to bully him about it nonetheless. “Too loud,” — bring ear plugs. Get another beer. Are you even a Coug, George? Your last name is Toolson, get outta here with that nonsense.

Unsurprisingly, I wasn’t able to find a lot of other interesting bad reviews. Seems like the general consensus is our stadium and atmosphere is awesome, and if you disagree it’s probably a You thing. I don’t make the rules, I just critique the reviews.

Can’t wait to see everyone for another amazing season of Cougar football! Go Cougs!

