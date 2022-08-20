Two weeks until Cougar football

Folks.

I don’t want to alarm anybody, but this is the last weekend without college football for the foreseeable future. Week Zero is next week, and while there are no marquee games, at least the Nebraska-Northwestern game is in Dublin, Ireland, so that should look neat. Regardless, it’s college football. Your summer is winding to a close. Now if the 100-degree weather would do the same, that’d be great.

Our Washington State Cougars haven’t jumped on the Week Zero train just yet. We get two weeks to prepare for the season opener, as the Cougs welcome the team from just down the Chipman Trail to Pullman. It’s a chance to see the team under first-year head coach Jake Dickert in a non-awkward coaching situation.

It’s also a chance to see what this new-look WSU offense is made of. Starting quarterback Cameron Ward is locked in and one of the more intriguing players in the conference. His receivers have decent experience and lots of potential. Those two positions should be reliable, if they stay healthy.

It’s the other three positions on offense I’m concerned about. The running backs are a committee. Nobody rose to the top? I keep reading practice reports featuring two walk-ons running with the ones at times. Not encouraging!

On the offensive line, things may be even less encouraging. One starter is injured but hopeful for the season opener. Christian Hillborn and Brock Dieu haven’t taken hold of their position, and a redshirt freshman who was a defensive lineman last year is now competing for a starting spot. The line has also had its share of injuries this preseason. We’ll go a bit further into this all during the season preview, but man. I just hope this offense can stay on the field this season.

There’s less worry on defense. The defensive line is solid, and there seems to be a solid rotation on the back end in the secondary (including two Spokane products, hell yes). We haven’t heard enough about the linebackers to have much of an opinion yet, but there’s definitely talent there.

The brightest spot may be kicker Dean Janikowski, who’s reportedly made all of his field goal tries during team periods this preseason. Hope I didn’t jinx him.

So make sure you take advantage of the little summer that is left. Your weekends are about to get a lot busier.

Jen Greeny extended

Cougar Athletics Announces Jen Greeny Contract Extension - Washington State University Athletics

Coach Greeny stays in the Crimson and Gray at least through the 2027 season.

Abe Lucas is a bright spot on an otherwise terrible Seattle Seahawks squad

The WSU alum has played well this preseason.

Seahawks RT Abe Lucas continues to demolish opposing defenders

Seattle Seahawks right tackle Abe Lucas had already displayed a real knack for knockdown blocks, and he had another against the Bears.

Archbishop Murphy alum Lucas proving he belongs with Seahawks | HeraldNet.com

The rookie right tackle and rookie left tackle Charles Cross appear ready to anchor Seattle’s offensive line.

Links

Cougar passing game shines early, defenders answer: Notes and observations from Day 14 of Washington State fall camp | The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Washington State will hold 25 fall camp practices ahead of its season opener Sept. 3 against Idaho. The Spokesman-Review will be in attendance for each of those, tracking relevant storylines, notes, depth-chart developments and key plays as the Cougars prepare for the 2022 football season – their first under coach Jake Dickert. Below are observations from the 14th day of fall camp in Pullman.

Cougars emphasize third downs; DTs coach evaluates position: Notes and observations from Day 13 of Washington State fall camp | The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Washington State will hold 25 fall camp practices ahead of its season opener Sept. 3 against Idaho. The Spokesman-Review will be in attendance for each of those, tracking relevant storylines, notes, depth-chart developments and key plays as the Cougars prepare for the 2022 football season – their first under coach Jake Dickert. Below are observations from the 13th day of fall camp in Pullman.

Cougars keep it light, play round of 'knockout'; No separation in free safety battle: Notes and observations from Day 12 of Washington State fall camp | The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Washington State will hold 25 fall camp practices ahead of its season opener Sept. 3 against Idaho. The Spokesman-Review will be in attendance for each of those, tracking relevant storylines, notes, depth-chart developments and key plays as the Cougars prepare for the 2022 football season – their first under coach Jake Dickert. Below are observations from the 12th day of fall camp in Pullman.

A whole different culture under head coach Jake Dickert – The Daily Evergreen

Dickert has come into a WSU football team and has changed the entire culture.

Pac-12 college football preview - Breaking down the conference's best storylines, games

Ahead of the season, catch up on must-see games, the best players and the biggest storylines the Pac-12 has to offer.

Cougs Attend Athlete Ally Leadership Summit: Student-Athlete Reflection - Washington State University Athletics

Washington State swimming student-athlete Makayla Poloni was one of 60 student-athletes and staff members that attended the first ever Athlete Ally Athlete Leadership Summit.