A quick look into WSU volleyball

The Washington State volleyball team is back for another exciting season coming this fall. Led by former WSU volleyballer Jen Greeny (and the best coach in the Pac-12), the Cougs are also led by star players Pia Timmer and Magda Jehlarova, who both were named to the Pac-12 All-Conference team.

Last year, the women of the volleyball team went 20-12 with a second-round appearance in the NCAA tournament, which is the sixth consecutive year that the Cougs have made the tournament.

Last season it’s hard to pinpoint the best match or set since all games that WSU played were full of excitement. I’ve been covering the women for the last two years and every time I’ve watched this team play under Greeny, it is pure magic on the court.

Last season Timmer was the season leader offensively for the third year in a row. Timmer is one of the best players in the Pac-12 and is a dynamite player for the Cougs. Last season Timmer had a career high with 21 digs and seven blocks in the exciting five-set match against the Huskies. In 250 minutes played, Timmer had the sixth highest kills per set at 3.24. She is a two-time AVCA All- American Honorable Mention and a two-time Pac-12 All-Conference First Team and a two-time AVCA Pacific North All-Region player.

Magda Jehlarova, a senior out of the Czech Republic, has been another dynamite player for the Cougs. Jehlarova was named the AVCA National Freshman of the Year in 2019 and was also Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. She was ranked second in the nation for blocks at 168 and fourth in the nation for blocks per set at 1.45. If you’ve seen Jehlarova play you know that she has an incredible kill rate. At one point in the season, she had 21 kills on 25 attempts.

This season there is also a new face on the court: middle blocker Shea Rubright is a transfer from Minnesota. Rubright — from Yakima — came home for her last couple of seasons. This Washington native is such an asset to the Cougs as another middle blocker.

This season should be another fun and exciting season for the Cougs. The Cougs were picked to finish sixth in the Pac-12, however, I think this team is going to do better.

The Cougs open us the season at the BYU Invitational on Friday.

