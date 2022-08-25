Two trailer park girls go ‘round the outside / ‘Round the outside, ‘round the outside / Two trailer park girls go ‘round the outside / ‘Round the outside, ‘round the outside / Guess who’s back, back again / Shady’s back, tell a friend

Football is so close we can almost taste it. We can assure it, that;s being checked out by a doctor.

A welcome back to the football season editions of the CougCenter Hour. We’re thrilled to be back in your ears on a weekly basis. First, some thoughts on this upcoming season for the Washington State Cougars. Then, it’s just never going away: more realignment talk.

Then, we pay tribute to a man who deserves all the adulation he has received and then some.

Thank you for listening!

