WSU’s starting offensive line comes into focus as 2022 season approaches

Did you wake up and make sure you caught the start of ESPN’s College GameDay? The 2022 college football season is here, and while there aren’t any marquee matchups, it’s still college football.

Meanwhile, your Washington State Cougars have one week until the season opener on Gesa Field agains the Idaho Vandals. Most position battles are settled, but one key position group was solidified this week when head coach Jake Dickert announced Christian Hilborn was the lucky winner at left guard on the offensive line.

As you know, Hilborn was in a battle with fellow redshirt freshman Brock Dieu and former defensive lineman Fa’alili Fa’amoe, the latter of which will likely be the backup at tackle. Dickert and offensive line coach Clay MaGuire both indicated the offensive line will likely see guys playing multiple positions, if necessary.

As Steve pointed out this week, be patient with this young offensive line, as difficult as that might be. We may see some growing pains, but who knows—we may also be surprised. We’ll know more next Saturday.

In other position battle news, it seems as if true freshman Jaylen Jenkins is real close to the top of the depth chart, with Dickert calling him “1B” behind Nakia Watson. Colton Clark of The Spokesman-Review had a nice piece this week looking at the new version of the Air Raid. Expect some tempo on offense and some formations featuring two tight ends on the line of scrimmage. This isn’t your older brother or sister’s Air Raid.

It’s been a long slog of Cougs vs. Cougs on the practice field. In one week, we’ll finally get to see WSU against a real opponent.

Volleyball wins twice in one day

The Cougs are in the BYU doTERRA Classic.

WSU cruises past Rider with record hitting performance - Washington State University Athletics

PROVO, Utah - Magda Jehlarova had nine kills on 11 attempts (.818) as Washington State volleyball (2-0) hit a program record .554 to blow past Rider.

Cougs down Blue Devils, 3-1, for season-opening win - Washington State University Athletics

PROVO, Utah - Jasmine Martin delivered a career-high seven blocks and Pia Timmer tallied 17 kills as Washington State volleyball (1-0) overcame a slow start to win its season opener.

WSU has lofty goals with All-Americans Magda Jehlarova and Pia Timmer leading the way | The Spokesman-Review

Washington State has become a model of consistency under coach Jen Greeny with a school-record six consecutive NCAA volleyball tournament appearances. With a pair of returning AVCA All-Americans in seniors Magda Jehlarova and Pia Timmer, No. 7 appears to be within the Cougars’ reach.

Abe Lucas, #ProCoug

Seahawks rookie Abraham Lucas seems to have won right tackle job | The Seattle Times

Abraham Lucas started at right tackle next to Jake Curhan at right guard. Curhan is listed as first on the team’s public depth chart at right tackle.

Seattle Seahawks DE Darrell Taylor: OT Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas Tackles ‘Getting Better Every Day’ - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Taylor spoke about the development of Seattle’s rookie tackles and what he’s seen from them in camp.

Links

Washington State first-team offensive line takes form, Christian Hilborn named starter at left guard | The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Washington State’s first-team offensive line found its final piece.

Analysis: What stood out from Washington State's new offense during fall camp | The Spokesman-Review

Washington State’s football team will debut a revamped version of the Air Raid offense – the “Coug Raid,” they’re calling it – in less than two weeks.

Washington State’s Jake Dickert might be ‘most inexperienced’ P5 coach in history, but he has a plan - The Athletic

Five years ago, he’d never coached a season at the FBS level. Now Dickert is a head coach in the Pac-12.

Pac-12 expert picks 2022: Most overrated and underrated teams, projected order of finish, bold predictions - CBSSports.com

Taking a close, detailed and opinionated look at the Pac-12.

Predicting every college football Power 5 conference for the 2022 season

ESPN pegs WSU fourth in the Pac-12.