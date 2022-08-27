Week Zero college football action is already underway, but there are plenty of games left on the schedule this afternoon. And while there isn’t much of note taking place that impacts Washington State (nobody on the Cougars’ schedule is in action today), you’ll still watch because you’re a college football fan and FOOTBALL IS BACK.

You might also want to make it a little more entertaining for yourself with a little action (in places where sports betting is legal, of course). Here’s your guide to the rest of Week Zero.

All lines via DraftKings. Odds are -110 unless otherwise noted. All times Pacific.

Idaho State Bengals (+21.5/-115) at UNLV Runnin’ Rebels (-21.5/-105)

12:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

UNLV's betting win total this year is.. 4.5? That seems high for a program that is typically at the bottom of the Mountain West. That tells me that the Rebs are...decent this year. Meanwhile, Idaho State just can't seem to get near the top of the Big Sky. This is a huge chance for UNLV to start the year with an emphatic win, and I think they'll do just that even though that hook on 21 is sitting there. Take the Rebels and lay the points.

Wyoming Cowboys (+14/-105) at Illinois Fighting Illini (-14/-115)

1 p.m. | Big Ten Network

The value play here may be Illinois -8 in the first half, if one is so inclined. The Illini are improved this year, while Wyoming suffered a lot of attrition, mostly via transfers. There's a chance Bert's guys get up early and bleed the clock in the second half, and the fact that this line has gone from 11 to 14 tells me that the sharps love Illinois. Lay the points.

UConn Huskies at Utah St. Aggies (-24)

1 p.m. | FS1

Another chance to bet against Jim Mora? Where do I sign?! Then again, Utah State hasn't won an opener in at least three years. I certainly don't recall its 2021 opener! The Aggies leaned heavily on the transfer market this year, and Gary Anderson knows what he's doing. Jim Mora...doesn't. Aggies in a rout.

Duquesne Dukes at Florida State Seminoles (-41.5)

2 p.m. | ACC Network

Crossroads season for Mike Norvell in Tallahassee, as he really needs to turn things around before the pitchforks come out. After this game, FSU isn't back home for a month, and could well be 1-2 when it does return. The Dukes from Pittsburgh were decent in 2021, even beating Ohio University. They also lost to, uh, Sacred Heart? I'm not sure they're ready for this game. Noles by at least 42.

Charlotte 49ers at FAU Owls (-6.5)

4 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

The fact that I'm taking nothing but favorites here isn't concerning at all! Well, strap in because here comes another one. This line has come down a bit, and since it's below a key number, we're jumping in. Plus, it's always a good idea to take Willie Taggart's side, right? RIGHT?! Owwwwwls to cover, hopefully with N’Kosi Perry at the helm, which would be a big help.

Florida A&M Rattlers at North Carolina Tar Heels (-45)

5:15 p.m. | ACC Network

Hoo boy. I’m rather surprised there’s even a line on this game. Shortly before boarding the bus, FAMU found out that 20-some players aren’t eligible. Even though they only have seven offensive linemen, the Rattlers are making the trip anyway, in order to cash the big check that apparently is more important than player safety. I'd lean more toward taking the Over 55.

North Texas Mean Green (-1.5) at UTEP Miners

6 p.m. | Stadium

This is a case of two teams who went in different directions last season. Though much improved from what it has been, UTEP went 1-5 down the stretch and finished 7-6. The Mean Green went the other way, finishing with five straight wins, including one over UTEP. We're not messing with a streak. Meen Green to cover.

Nevada Wolf Pack (-7.5) at New Mexico St. Aggies

7 p.m. | ESPN2

WE HAVE A SELLOUT AT AGGIE MEMORIAL STADIUM. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. The crowd will be jacked! The players will be ready! The opponent isn't any good! Biggest happening in Las Cruces since the Gadsden Purchase! Take NMSU and gobble up that seven and-a-hook. Oh, and if you really want to cash in, take the Aggies +230 on the money line.

Vanderbilt Commodores (-9) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

7:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

We get island action right out the gate! Too bad it's not one of those famed midnight kicks. Hawaii has emerged from the Todd Graham disaster down but not out, as program legend Timmy Chang took the reins after, let’s just call it a tumultuous coaching search. As Rece Davis said, if you’re the road team at Hawaii, and it’s close late, don’t count on any friendly calls from the guys in stripes. We don’t think this will be close late. ‘Dores by double digits. ANCHOR DOWN!

Enjoy opening Saturday everyone!

