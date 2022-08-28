WSU soccer earns first win of the season

It may have taken three games, but the Washington State soccer team finally found their first win of the 2022 season. The Cougs (1-1-1) defeated the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-2-2) at home 3-1 in front of a crowd of 1,236 at the Lower Soccer Field in Pullman.

The offense and defense really found their groove in this one as they outshot the Eagles 28-7 and held them to just two shots on goal to the Cougs eight. The second half seemed like a completely different game as the Eagles could not maintain possession of the ball and allowed the Cougs 16 shots in the final 45 minutes of the game.

The Cougs struck first early as Sydney Studer found the back of the net in the 10th minute with an assist from a Grayson Lynch corner kick. Studer led the team with three shots on goal.

14' - Another look at Sydney Studer's first goal of the season! Thank you Grayson Lynch!



14' - Another look at Sydney Studer's first goal of the season! Thank you Grayson Lynch!

The Eagles responded shortly after with a goal of their own after a penalty was called on Aaqila McLyn. Madison Kem found the back of the net as Nadia Cooper allowed her third goal of the season.

The second half was all about Margie Detrizio as she broke the tie and gave the Cougs a 2-1 lead just two minutes into the second half. Mykiaa Minniss passed the ball up on the right side as Detrizio worked the goalkeeper to the right side of the goal before firing a shot of the goalkeepers foot and found the back of the net.

51' - Mykiaa goes direct for Margie and Margie slots it home from a tight angle!

Detrizio was not done yet as she scored again in the 67th minute off an assist by Brianna McReynolds. She broke away with the ball on the left side of the field and then found the net on the right side as she crossed the goalkeeper once again. The goal was her third of the season as she leads the team.

69' - Margie Detrizio's brace thanks to the high pressure from WSU's front line.



WSU 3 | EWU 1

The Cougs will head across the state next week to take on Seattle University on Thursday, September 1st at 6 PM. The game will be played at Championship Field in Seattle and can be seen on ESPN+. The Redhawks (2-1-1) are returning from a trip to the state of Hawaii where they lost to Hawaii 2-1 on Thursday and beat Hawaii Pacific on Saturday 2-0.