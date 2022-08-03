Podcast Vs. Everyone: No news is good news for Pac-12 realignment?

Conference realignment smacked us all in the face a month ago when USC and UCLA bolted for the Big Ten, but it’s been awfully quiet since then. Is that good news for WSU? In our first show in a while, we weigh in on where this all could be heading for WSU.

For the second half of the show, we welcome on Kelsey Knutson, host of the CougsFirst! Podcast to tell us all about what she’s been up to in launching that project as we all weigh in on WSU’s pivot toward embracing #WAZZU as a brand.

