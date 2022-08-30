Cougs release first depth chart of the 2022 season

It isn’t officially the start of the college football season until the first depth chart gets released. There were plenty of positions that we figured were locked up, but there are definitely a couple that took me by surprise. The offensive line is one group that we were unsure how it would turn out. Those questions were answered Monday.

It's here and it's beautiful. pic.twitter.com/3kelhCg8yU — HIS KLAYNESS STAN ACCOUNT (@CougCenter) August 30, 2022

For receivers, we will see sophomore De’Zhaun Stribling at X with 6th year senior Renard Bell at H. Lincoln Victor will line up at Y and Donovan Ollie at Z. Tsion Nunnally, Drake Owen, Orion Peters, Anderson Grover, and Leyton Smithson will all rotate throughout the season to round out receivers.

The newly implemented tight end position gets the always fun “or” between all four athletes. Billy Riviere III, Andre Dollar, Cameron Johnson, and Moon Ashby are the four names listed in order. There is no hint at who we will see out there first but it has been reported that we would likely see Riviere III on the field first.

At running back we will see Nakia Watson out first with Djouvensky Schlenbaker, Jalen Jenkins, and Kannon Katzer all getting the “or” designation for second string. Watson, a Wisconsin transfer, took over during the Sun Bowl last season and looks to breakout this year.

Offensive line will go Jarrett Kingston, Christian Hilborn, Konner Gomness, Grant Stephens, and Ma’ake Fifita from left to right. Hilborn started the Sun Bowl at right tackle last season and earned the starting spot in camp over Brock Dieu.

Jack Wilson, the former Oregon State and Idaho basketball player turned football walk-on will back up Fifita at right tackle. Former defensive lineman Fa’alili Fa’amoe was talked about over the past few weeks as someone that we could see go out with the first team, but the redshirt freshman will backup Kingston.

The defensive side of the ball seemed to be a lot more locked up than the offense. Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson will retain their spots at edge while Christian Mejia and Antonio Pule III will look to build on their experience last season in the middle.

Nevada transfer Daiyan Henley will start at weak-side linebacker with either Francisco Mauigoa or Travion Brown lining up next to him. Brown comes into this season as one of the most experienced players on the defensive side of the ball.

Armani Marsh will return as the nickel with Armaunie Archie as his backup. Chau Smith-Wade and Derrick Langford Jr. will also be returning at corner but Chris Jackson, Cam Lampkin, and Javan Robinson will also get some playing time throughout the season.

Sam Lockett III and Jaden Hicks are the two guys listed as possibilities at free safety while Jordan Lee gets the nod at strong safety.

