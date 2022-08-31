It must be game week because we have the best part of it once again: uniform combo reveal day. For their home opener against the Idaho Vandals, the Washington State Cougars are rolling with what has become a “traditional” combo of gray helmets, crimson tops and gray pants.

The Cougs have started to make this their usual go-to for their first game in Pullman which has resulted in some, shall we say, less than excellent memories for many, most recently last year against the Utah State Aggies. But this does seem to be the one week we can reliably say for sure what the combo will be so it has created that tradition of sorts.

We say a “traditional” combo because longer tenured Coug fans will recall the other “traditional” combo of gray helmets with crimson jerseys and pants, one this author actually prefers. But this combo is just fine as well, minus the really terrible memories associated with it.