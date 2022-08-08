WSU fall camp rolls on

The Washington State football team had its first break from fall camp on Sunday with the players getting a day off after completing the first four practices. It looks like they put the off time to good use with a day at the pool.

After a short week of practice to begin fall camp last week, the Cougs will have their first full week this week with five practices leading into a scrimmage on Saturday before their next day off on Sunday.

Practice will also sound and feel a bit different beginning on Tuesday when fully padded practices begin. Players wore shoulder pads in practice on Friday and Saturday and will repeat that setup on Monday before donning full pads on Tuesday.

It’s hard to know too much about a season from four fall camp practices, but more and more will come into focus as practices go on. Injuries have already cropped up at key positions, an annual tradition of all fall camps, but one you likely hope to avoid in the first four days. Avoiding other injuries — especially as pads come on — will be paramount the rest of the way.

On a better note, the WSU creative team continues to be incredible. Their latest work includes the hypiest hype video I’ve ever seen created from four fall camp practices.

If the Cougars’ play as well this season as they look in hype videos, I’m pretty sure they are winning the Super Bowl.

The word: A underrated baller out of Incarnate Ward, Ward was a top priority for Washington State at quarterback and he'll have a chance to produce impressive numbers in the Cougars' offense as QB1 this season. Expect Ward to put up sizable numbers in Washington State's scheme.

"It was the opportunity to showcase what he could do in system a system that he believes in, in a system that is very quarterback-driven," Dickert said. "We're going to give him the opportunity to change the play, get us in the best routes.

WSU's highly touted defensive line flexed its muscles Saturday, thwarting the Cougars offense during full-team periods of practice on a comfortable morning at Rogers Field.

The last time the Washington State football team featured tight ends in its offense, Charlie Sheen was raving about “tiger blood,” Adele was “Rolling in the Deep” and The Oprah Winfrey Show still was airing on television.