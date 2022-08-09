Jehlarova and Timmer named to Preseason Pac-12 All-Conference

Washington State seniors Magda Jehlarova and Pia Timmer were named to the preseason Pac-12 All-Conference list on Monday. The list is comprised of 15 athletes from around the conference and has at least one from seven of the conference members.

Jehlarova is coming off an All-Pac-12 and third team AVCA All-American season. The middle blocker from the Czech Republic has become one of the best blockers in the nation. She finished second in the nation in blocks with 168 and led the team with 39 solo blocks.

Timmer led the Cougars on the offensive side and finished her junior year with 349 kills, 4.38 points per set, and 941 total assists. She was named Pac-12 offensive player of the week twice last season. She was also named to Pac-12 all-conference first team for the second year in a row as well as AVCA Pacific North All-Region first team and AVCA All-American honorable mention.

The Pac-12 also released their coaches poll on Monday and slated the Cougs at six. Coaches around the conference put in their votes making their current rankings. Washington led the way followed by Stanford, UCLA, Oregon, and USC.

Jehlarova and Timmer will help the Cougs on their quest for a seventh consecutive NCAA tournament berth. The season will begin Friday, August 26th at the BYU Invitational with matchups against Duke and Rider and a Saturday matchup against BYU. They will then return home for the Cougar challenge with games against California Baptist, Belmont, and CSU Bakersfield beginning on September 1st.

Volleyball:

Jehlarova and Timmer Earn Preseason All-Conference Nods; Cougs Tabbed Sixth in Pac-12 Coaches’ Poll

Football:

Cougar passing game clicks, then cracks from defensive line pressure: Notes and observations from Day 5 of WSU camp

WSU’s quarterbacks and pass-catchers found a groove in the 7-on-7 periods of Monday’s session on a warm, windless morning at Rogers Field. But the Cougars’ Air Raid wasn’t nearly as effective when the offensive and defensive lines were added to the mix for 11-on-11 drills.

Cougar Football Fall Camp | Day 5

Check out postpractice interviews with head coach Jake Dickert, defensive back Jordan Lee and wide receiver Lincoln Victor.

Competing—now to start for Seahawks—nothing new for rookie Abe Lucas. He’s 1 of 7 kids

For the last three weeks, Abe Lucas has been competing in a three-man derby become a Seahawks starter as a rookie. For all 23-plus years of his life, Lucas has been competing at something. Heck, for him simply eating dinners at home was a contest.

Basketball:

‘Roller coaster’ pro career has taken Washington State’s Robert Franks from G-League title to NBA to Australia’s NBL

Robert Franks didn’t need to spend much time pondering the question when recently asked how he’d characterize his professional basketball career to this point.