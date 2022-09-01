Our hearts were ringin’ / In the key that our souls were singin’ / As we danced in the night, remember / How the stars stole the night away, oh, yeah / Hey, hey, hey / Ba-dee-ya, say, do you remember? / Ba-dee-ya, dancin’ in September / Ba-dee-ya, never was a cloudy day

We’ve got a real football game to talk about this week!

On this edition of the CougCenter Hour, we briefly remember the rough two years that have been and lament the loss of some memories we never got to make. Then, a preview of the Idaho Vandals as the Battle of the Palouse returns to the gridiron.

The, what could happen with Beasley Coliseum? We’ll likely find out for sure next summer. We end with our Dunderhead of the Week and Ask Michael Anything.

Thank you, as always, for listening!

