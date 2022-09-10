Washington State vs. Wisconsin: How to watch Week 2 matchup

The Washington State Cougars get on the road for this first time this season to take on the Wisconsin Badgers.

WSU (1-0) defeated the nearby rival Idaho Vandals by the skin of their teeth, eeking out a 24-17 victory last week. As for Wisconsin (1-0), they handled business in the second half of their week one contest, blanking Illinois State 38-0. With some chaos going on around them in the top 25, the Badgers fell one spot to 19 in the week two rankings.

The game kicks off at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin at 12:30PM PST. You can watch the game on FOX, stream the game online at FoxSports.com and via the Fox Sports app on your phone or tablet.

Per Winspedia, this will be the third ever meeting between the Cougs and Badgers. Both the previous games happened in Wisconsin and both resulted in Badger wins coming in 1976 and 2007. The latest was a 42-21 defeat for WSU. The home-and-home setup was originally scheduled for 2014 and 2015 but was moved to this year in Madison and next year in Pullman.

Our friends at DraftKings have the Cougars set as +17.5 point underdogs this week in Madison. The over/under for total points in the game comes in at 49 with the Cougars at +675 to win on the moneyline. Meaning a $100 bet on the Cougars, wins $675.

For those who made the trip to Madison to watch on the Cougs, cheers to you! Be loud and enjoy the game!

And as always, Happy Cougar Football Saturday to all!

