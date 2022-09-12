It’s the first Monday of the fall season with a 12-day TV window, about the only highlight of fall Mondays with so much work between us and another Saturday. On the docket for the TV networks today was the first full weekend of Pac-12 match-ups and the Washington State Cougars get top billing for their match-up with with No. 25 Oregon Ducks.

#Pac12 kickoffs for Sept. 24. Oregon-WSU draws the Big FOX window pic.twitter.com/Rr2HGzfrD2 — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) September 12, 2022

That’s the second time in just four games on this young season that the Cougs end up on an over-the-air network, which is always big for program visibility. In fact, this is the third straight time the Cougs and Ducks have been on FOX while playing in Pullman: a 2020 win for Oregon with a big fourth quarter and, of course, 2018 for College Gameday.

The Cougs should be going into the game at 3-0 after beating the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers last weekend while the Ducks have a massive test this weekend against the No. 12 BYU Cougars in Eugene.