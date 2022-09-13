Bell and Kingston earn Pac-12 weekly awards

Washington State senior Renard Bell and redshirt junior Jarrett Kingston earned Pac-12 weekly awards this week, the conference announced Monday. The duo earned the Cougs first awards of the season following a 17-14 upset victory over #19 Wisconsin on Saturday.

Bell was named special teams player of the week after tallying 82 yards on his two kickoff returns, averaging 41 yards per return. He also added two receptions for 49 yards during the win. To start the second half, Bell broke off a 73-yard return that set the offense up for a 7-play, 18-yard drive that ended in a field goal to cut the Badgers lead to 4 points.

Kingston was named offensive lineman of the week for his part in helping anchor the Cougs line that kept Cam Ward and Nakia Watson going throughout the game. He did not allow a single pressure during his 50 snaps. He also helped the Cougs on their final drive that lasted 5:14 and spanned 10 plays for 43-yards that ended with Ward dropping back and throwing the ball into the air as time expired.

This is the first time Bell and Kingston have won these respective awards. Travel Harris was the last Coug to win special teams player of the week and that came in week 2 of the 2021 season. Liam Ryan was the last to win offensive lineman of the week in week 6 of the 2021 season as well.

Bell, Kingston, and the rest of the Cougs will look to continue their success on Saturday against Colorado State in Pullman at 2:00 pm. That game can be seen on Pac-12 Networks.

