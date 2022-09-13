Washington State’s win over Wisconsin is a few days old now, but the high hasn’t worn off yet. We’re still absolutely floating.

Craig was in attendance — along with a whole bunch of other Cougs — so we relive his weekend in Madison while breaking down just how WSU claimed victory over the Badgers.

Additionally, we look ahead to this weekend’s matchup with Colorado State, which we both see as a potential trap game but also see it as a game where the Cougs could finally roll.

You’ll probably hate our show. We don’t care. We also use naughty words from time to time. You’ve been warned.

(But if, for some reason, you do like our show, please leave us a five-star review — it helps other people find the podcast.)

Also if you like it: You want to subscribe! It’s the fastest way to get our episodes; most of them hit the feed the night before and will be on the device of your choice before we post to the website.

Also find us on ...

Music by Randy England — you can learn more about his work on Instagram!