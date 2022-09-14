Winter is coming and you’re stuck here / Oh and so is she / Now when the wind blows you cover your teeth / I told you to shed away and trade in your blues / Love is loves sad news / That was Wisconsin that was yesterday / Now I have nothing that I can keep

Nearly four million people watched the Washington State Cougars beat the Wisconsin Badgers. I’m just going to keep saying this over and over until it makes me stop smiling. Not yet!

We’ll recap an incredible win in Madison then preview the Colorado State Rams with Josh Fredlund from Mountain West Wire. An update on the Indoor Practice Facility follows and we end, as always, with our Dunderhead of the Week and Ask Michael Anything.

Thank you so much for listening!

