Washington State vs. Colorado State: How to watch Week 3 matchup

The Washington State Cougars return home to close out non-conference play against the Colorado State Rams.

WSU (2-0) pulled off a remarkable upset last week, stunning the crowd in Camp Randall Stadium with a 17-14 win at Wisconsin. CSU (0-2) comes in on the other end of a stunner, losing to Middle Tennessee at home 34-19. A game in which the Rams trailed 27-0 at the half. In fact, Colorado State has yet to score in the first half of any game so far this year. In the Rams’ defense, they did open up in the big house at Michigan.

The game kicks off at 2 p.m. back in Pullman and will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network. You can follow along online at Pac-12.com, and on the Pac-12 Network app.

This is just the second meeting between the two programs. The first and only meeting came in the 2013 New Mexico Bowl. The result is irrelevant.

Unlike the previous game, this game figures to be much more in favor of WSU. After being a 17-point underdog at Wisconsin, WSU is 16.5 point favorite over the visiting Rams according to our friends at DraftKings. The over/under is set at 53 total game points and WSU is -800 on the moneyline. Meaning you’d have to bet $800 to win $100 if the Cougars win. There are some notable player props as well such as Cam Ward to throw for over/under 269.5 yards and over/under 1.5 passing touchdowns. The Cougars are also 10 points favorites for the first half at -105.

With a win today, the Cougars will be halfway to bowl eligibility heading into conference play. Happy Cougar Football Saturday!

