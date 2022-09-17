Players to watch as Washington State welcomes Colorado State

Good morning, Coug fans. Raise your hand if you had WSU going 2-0 heading into week 3. That’s what I thought. After last week’s upset in Madison, the Cougs welcome the Colorado State Rams to Pullman on what should be a pleasant day. The 2 p.m. kick is a throwback to the days of non-televised games, too. This one’s on the Pac-12 Network, so for much of the country, the game is indeed of the non-televised variety.

Anyway, the Cougs enter the game on a roll. The Rams....not so much. After getting trounced in a money game at Michigan, Colorado State returned home and dropped one against Middle Tennessee State, in game where the Ram offense:

Gained 68 yards while also losing 78 yards, adding up to a grand total of -10 rushing yards.

Gave up nine(!) sacks.

Yikes.

The Rams run a version of the Air Raid and deploy an identical defensive system. So if you feel like you’re seeing the JV version of WSU out there, it’s the Rams. This seems like a perfect game for the offense to get humming again. There’s ample opportunity for guys to step up. Let’s list some of them:

Ron Stone Jr., Christian Mejia, Antonio Pule III, Brennan Jackson, Quinn Roff, Amir Mujahid, Nusi Malani, Andrew Edson, Lawrence Falatea, David Gusta, Raam Stevenson

Those are the players listed on the depth chart across the defensive line for today. If Middle Tennessee can get nine sacks, this group has to be licking its chops. As Jesse showcased this week, the defensive line got incredible push on the Wisconsin offensive line. Seems reasonable to assume another dominating performance. CSU won’t rush the same amount as Wisconsin, but there’s still plenty of money to be made today.

Cam Lampkin and Adrian Shepherd

Lampkin, a junior, and Shepherd, a redshirt freshman, may be relied upon more than usual due to injures to Derrick Langford Jr. and Jordan Lee (both are game-time decisions). Since CSU runs a version of the Air Raid, they’ll need to be ready. The good news is it’s an offense WSU is used to. But practice ain’t a game.

Ayden Hector

Remember him? The Eastside Catholic graduate and one-time Stanford signee who made his way to Pullman with some, shall we say, baggage, and immediately found himself in the starting lineup during the COVID-shortened 2020 season? He even picked off two passes against Oregon that season. But he was arrested in February 2021 for trying to buy alcohol with a fake ID and soon entered the transfer portal.

Hector is now listed as a backup safety for Colorado State.

Cam Ward

Is this the week Ward gets going? He’s showed flashes, but also head scratching decisions, like that goal line interception at Wisconsin on the team’s first drive of the game. A error-free game, or at least a game with minimal errors, could help jumpstart the offense and get us back to the Air Raid we expected with his addition this offseason.

Go Cougs.

