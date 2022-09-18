Cougs make it 6 straight with 2-0 win over Saint Mary’s

Washington State visited Saint Mary’s on Sunday afternoon and walked off the pitch with their sixth consecutive win. The Cougs (6-1-1) wrapped up their non-conference slate with a 2-0 victory, their second consecutive shut-out.

Unlike their 6-0 victory over Northern Colorado on Thursday, it took a while for the Cougs to get the scoring started. Brianna McReynolds scored her first goal of her Cougar career in the 35th minute to get things started. Lily Boyden passed the ball across the net from the right side to McReynolds who crossed the goalie once more with a header back to the right side. McReynolds entered the game 10 minutes prior to her first goal.

Way to use your , Brianna McReynolds!



The senior transfer with the game's opening goal!#GoCougs | #WAZZU pic.twitter.com/kjVSS05izp — Washington State Soccer (@WSUCougarSoccer) September 18, 2022

The story of the second half was the goalkeepers as Nadia Cooper and Gaels keeper Taylor Poland went back and fourth saving shots. Cooper finished with 3 saves while Poland finished with 5 of her own.

With time running out, Margie Detrizio danced her way to her sixth goal of the season. She battled with two defenders along the end line before splitting them and working her way in front of the goal and going right between the legs of Poland to give the Cougs a 2-0 lead.

88' Detrizio goes dancing to double the lead! She's got 7 this season! #GoCougs | #WAZZU pic.twitter.com/AZN7FlO7nf — Washington State Soccer (@WSUCougarSoccer) September 18, 2022

Like the rest of the games this season have gone, the Cougs outshot the Gaels 16-4. The offense has put up 177 shots so far this season while allowing just 45 shots this year. They rank inside the top 10 in shots per game with just over 22.

Conference play begins Friday on the road with a matchup against Oregon State (4-2-2) at 6:00 pm. That game will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.