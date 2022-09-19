Photo Gallery: WSU Football tramples Colorado State 38-7

Your Washington State Cougars (3-0) improved their undefeated record on Saturday after defeating Colorado State (0-3) by a score of 38-7 in what is likely the lowest stress game the Cougs will play all year. Within five minutes, WSU had a double-digit lead and never let up against the Rams of the Mountain West.

The WSU offense has left much to be desired after its first two outings against Idaho and Wisconsin, but they finally managed to string together multiple scoring drives in the first half against the paltry Rams defense. The first four drives resulted in four touchdown passes, split evenly between WRs De’Zhaun Stribling and Donovan Ollie.

One notable appearance was that of WR Robert Ferrel, who missed all of fall camp and the first two games with a leg injury. The transfer from Incarnate Word let loose for a 38-yard reception and totaled 63 receiving yards in his crimson debut.

With more weapons to choose from and a growing comfort in the offense, QB Cam Ward looks to be taking steps forward and taking this offense to the next level.

GOLD STAR - Until further notice, this award shall be called “The Daiyan Henley Gold Star.” The star senior recorded a game-high 13 tackles and three sacks, both career highs (including his time at Nevada). His four sacks through three games currently put him tied for sixth in the nation, regardless of position. There were many other notable performances on Saturday (Stribling/Ollie recording multiple touchdowns each, Jaden Hicks with 10 tackles and an interception), but it will take a special effort to dethrone Henley going forward.

UP NEXT - Pac-12 play begins next weekend, as WSU hosts No. 15 Oregon in the most anticipated matchup in the series since College Gameday in 2018. The Ducks have regained their mojo after a humiliating 49-3 loss to Georgia in week 1, but meet a WSU squad that is looking to knock off a second top-20 team in the same month. The Cougars will need all the help they can get from the Crimson faithful, so be in Pullman this Saturday!

CougCenter was back in Martin Stadium covering the game’s biggest moments and plays. Enjoy!

